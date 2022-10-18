Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Toddler goes viral for friendship with creepy doll

A toddler and her creepy doll have gone viral for their friendship. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (WESH) - Three-year-old Briar Beard was immediately attracted to a demon doll she saw at a Halloween store and now, the two have gone viral for their friendship.

They have more than 6,000 followers on Instagram.

Briar named the doll Chloe.

Briar’s mom reluctantly bought Briar the demon doll with its cracked face, red light-up eyes and demonic laugh. She calls her Creepy Chloe.

Briar even took Chloe on her trip to Disney World and the staff there was smitten.

In full princess attire, Chloe got Briar and her mom special treatment, including a special cupcake and a backstage tour of the Haunted Mansion.

Pictures of the creepiest doll on earth in the “happiest place on earth” with her loving owner went viral on social media.

They are even doing a talk show circuit and telling the tale of their adventures together.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, 37-year-old Kevin Smith, is being held without bond. He faces one count of grand...
Deputy saves kids from stolen truck: ‘I’m glad I was there’
“I’d like to know how they’re pursuing this crime. I need it’s not brushed under the rug,” said...
One month after shooting in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
Former Sully Buttes football and girls' basketball coach passes away
Former Sully Buttes coaching icon Mark Senftner passes away

Latest News

The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 on Tuesday.
Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
Ralphie returns in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel teaser
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Ukraine’s power, water supplies under Russian attack again
According to a new study American optimism about the economy is low, only 13%, but Consumer...
NerdWallet study shows 60% of Americans less confident about finances