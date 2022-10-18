Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Touchstone Enery Scholar of the Week: Chester Area senior stays busy

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chester Area High School senior Rachel Lindholm is a 4.0 student.

“My oldest brother was the one valedictorian in his class. And my parents have always pushed us to be the best that we can,” said Rachel.

“She’s a very gifted, self motivated student. She’s very genuine. That’s a lot of her upbringing,” said English/Spanish teacher Velda Schneider.

Rachel also stays busy with many activities.

“FFA, oral interp, theater, drama club, band, choir, track, yearbook, student council. I’m president of my class,” said Rachel.

“She has so many gifts and talents. And she’s able to show them in so many different ways. She’s a remarkable girl,” said Velda.

She’s not sure where she wants to go to college get. But she knows what she wants to study.

“I really want to do something in forensics. I don’t know whether I want to go forensics science or criminology. But definitely something in forensics. I’ve always liked crime and science. And if I could combine them, that’s where I want to be,” said Rachel.

Until then, she’ll enjoy her senior year.

“It’s been wonderful. I’m going to miss it,” said Rachel.

For being named our Scholar of the Week. Rachel gets a $250 scholarship from Sioux Valley Energy, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, 37-year-old Kevin Smith, is being held without bond. He faces one count of grand...
Deputy saves kids from stolen truck: ‘I’m glad I was there’
“I’d like to know how they’re pursuing this crime. I need it’s not brushed under the rug,” said...
One month after shooting in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
Former Sully Buttes football and girls' basketball coach passes away
Former Sully Buttes coaching icon Mark Senftner passes away

Latest News

Scholar of the Week: Alyssa James
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Britton-Hecla senior eager to help others and interested in pursuing the medical field
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Driven senior at W-SS
Scholar of the Week: Olivia Akin
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Castlewood senior eager to help others after graduating
Centerville High School senior Lane Johnson is our Scholar of the Week.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Star senior at Centerville High School