Touchstone Enery Scholar of the Week: Chester Area senior stays busy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chester Area High School senior Rachel Lindholm is a 4.0 student.

“My oldest brother was the one valedictorian in his class. And my parents have always pushed us to be the best that we can,” said Rachel.

“She’s a very gifted, self motivated student. She’s very genuine. That’s a lot of her upbringing,” said English/Spanish teacher Velda Schneider.

Rachel also stays busy with many activities.

“FFA, oral interp, theater, drama club, band, choir, track, yearbook, student council. I’m president of my class,” said Rachel.

“She has so many gifts and talents. And she’s able to show them in so many different ways. She’s a remarkable girl,” said Velda.

She’s not sure where she wants to go to college get. But she knows what she wants to study.

“I really want to do something in forensics. I don’t know whether I want to go forensics science or criminology. But definitely something in forensics. I’ve always liked crime and science. And if I could combine them, that’s where I want to be,” said Rachel.

Until then, she’ll enjoy her senior year.

“It’s been wonderful. I’m going to miss it,” said Rachel.

For being named our Scholar of the Week. Rachel gets a $250 scholarship from Sioux Valley Energy, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

