Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds breaks ground on covered livestock show ring

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds remains up in the air, the Sioux Empire Fair Association is digging in for a new facility.

Officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a covered livestock show ring. The current arena is outside and exposed to the weather. The future of the fairgrounds has come under question this year after the owner of the nearby quarry offered to buy the land. A task force is also considering what could be done with the area. Officials with the fairgrounds say the new facility is an investment in the future.

“It’s a building that is strategically placed to be able to expand to the east and also to the north, and as the task force continues to study the property, when they come back with their recommendations,” said Scott Wick, W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds President, and CEO. “We believe this building will be in an appropriate position to be able to be expanded on.”

The new facility is funded through private donations and did not require tax dollars. It’s expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’d like to know how they’re pursuing this crime. I need it’s not brushed under the rug,” said...
One month after shooting in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death
The suspect, 37-year-old Kevin Smith, is being held without bond. He faces one count of grand...
Deputy saves kids from stolen truck: ‘I’m glad I was there’
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
Former Sully Buttes football and girls' basketball coach passes away
Former Sully Buttes coaching icon Mark Senftner passes away

Latest News

(South Dakota Lottery)
Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased ticket in Mitchell
SD officials to test election night reporting system twice before Nov. 8
This is the 6th annual year of the event.
Annual Trick-or-Treating for Dogs event expecting record numbers
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit
Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit