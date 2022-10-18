W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds breaks ground on covered livestock show ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds remains up in the air, the Sioux Empire Fair Association is digging in for a new facility.

Officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a covered livestock show ring. The current arena is outside and exposed to the weather. The future of the fairgrounds has come under question this year after the owner of the nearby quarry offered to buy the land. A task force is also considering what could be done with the area. Officials with the fairgrounds say the new facility is an investment in the future.

“It’s a building that is strategically placed to be able to expand to the east and also to the north, and as the task force continues to study the property, when they come back with their recommendations,” said Scott Wick, W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds President, and CEO. “We believe this building will be in an appropriate position to be able to be expanded on.”

The new facility is funded through private donations and did not require tax dollars. It’s expected to be completed by the end of the year.

