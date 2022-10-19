Castlewood volleyball players/coach talk about the challenge of recovering from the May tornado

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In mid May, the world changed dramatically for every member of the Castlewood Warriors family. A tornado the ripped through the town and left a path of destruction that included the high school.

But these kids are resilient. Photo-journalist Dave Hauck spent time with the volleyball team to see how they are bouncing back from a scary day and challenging situation.

”I looked out my window and I was like gosh, that kind of like looks likme a tornado. I called my mom over and my whole family was like oh my gosh, it is one, says MacKenzie Everson.”

Castlewood Volleyball Coach Breanna Deekam says, “One little tornado and you can see the alley straight through the town and it’s heartbreaking.”

Everson says, “It felt so surreal. It felt like it couldn’t happen to us. You see it other places, but you never feel like it could happen to you.”

Deekam says, “I love my home town. I have always loved volleyball and when I grew up I had four different coaches in high school. And I knew coming back here I could give this program some stability. That was one of my goals was to come back here and provide some stability to this program.”

MacKenzie Everson, Castlewood Senior says, “I just saw bricks covering the floor and I immediately thought of all the time and practices, time shooting in that gym and I was like wondering what was going to happen. Things can get destroyed but it’s all about relationships and stuff like that. Because throughout this all I’ve had my friends and my family to carry me through despite what the state of the school was in.”

Deekam says, “It was a struggle at the beginning, especially in the summer finding a gym to practice in and getting the girls together. It was a struggle but once the year started it’s been smooth sailing.”

Madeline Horn, Castlewood senior says, “Mentally it was a lot to take in because it was really unexpected. It was pretty hard to deal with but now it’s like a normal school year so that’s good.”

“Going into this year it’s our final year and having this tornado it’s just been more motivation to work harder and get through the year,” says Horn.

“We as a community are blessed. No-one got hurt in this storm and everyone is okay. We’re rebuilding and we’re stronger together now,” says Deekam.

“I really hope this season that we can make it to state and we can use this tornado as motivation to help us get there,” says Horn.

“Once we get this rebuilt everybody is going to breathe a sigh of relief and feel like there’s some normalcy around town and just everybody’s been so great about helping out,” says the Head Coach. “Definitely that the light will be shining.”

“I have confidence that God and our community will carry us through this all,” says Everson.

The Warriors won their match 3-0 Tuesday night to improve to 16-7 for the season.

