Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary holding final open barn event of the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lizzie Ju originally started her farm as just a hobby but quickly saw a need to take care of unwanted and neglected animals from around the area.

”I just have a big heart for animals, especially ones that are broken or unwanted or ones that just need a little extra love and attention,” Farm Owner Lizzie Ju said.

Lizzie’s love for animals lead to her starting Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary in Tea in 2021.

The farm has grown far bigger than Lizzie ever imagined thanks to her hard work and the support she’s received from the community.

”Doing this has really brought a community together of other animal lovers that don’t have the space to do it. Everyone has come together to support us and we have grown tremendously since we started,” Lizzie said.

As the farm grows so does the need for financial and volunteer support to help take care of the animals.

Volunteer Morgan Lindemann says helping take care of the animals is something everyone should try.

”Volunteering is a really educational experience I think you’ll have a lot of fun and you get to play with the animals plus you are helping a really good cause helping animals in need,” Lindemann said.

Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary will be holding its final open barn event of the year Sunday, October 23 from 1-5 p.m.

The event is not only aimed to be a fun time for the whole family but it will also serve as a way to educate the public on what they can do to help take care of the animals.

”It is so important for the animals that no one else wants to have a home because they are amazing and beautiful creatures that deserve to have an amazing life,” Lindemann said.

