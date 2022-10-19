Avera Medical Minute
Harvey Wollman, former South Dakota Governor, passes away at 87

The former governor of South Dakota passed away Tuesday of natural causes at the age of 87.
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - Former South Dakota Governor Harvey Wollman passed away Tuesday, his family announced. He was 87.

Wollman was born in 1935, a native of Spink County. From there, he attended Doland High School, eventually graduating in 1953. After helping his parents on their family farm, Wollman attended Bethel College in St. Paul, Minnesota for a year, finally returning to the farm and attending Huron College. There, Wollman would eventually meet his wife, Anne.

Wollman would later serve in the United States Army for two years, traveling to Germany with the Third Armored Division. After, he taught at his alma mater, Doland High School.

He would enter politics in 1968, successfully winning a bid for the State Senate. Wollman was elected to three consecutive terms and was eventually chosen to be Senate Minority Leader and Majority Leader. In 1978, Former Governor Richard Kneip selected him as Lieutenant Governor.

In 1978, he became Governor after Kneip was appointed as the Ambassador to Singapore. Wollman was the last Democrat to hold the office of Governor of South Dakota, and he was sworn into office in July 1978.

While in the legislature, Wollman sponsored legislation to create the South Dakota Investment Council. Today, that organization handles more than $18 billion in assets owned by the state. Additionally, Wollman was the prime sponsor of the bill that created the four-year degree Medical School at the University of South Dakota.

After serving as Governor for just over five months, Wollman was appointed by former President Jimmy Carter to be an Aide to the Secretary of the Army. He would go on to serve on a number of Boards throughout the rest of his life.

In 2017, Wollman was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

Wollman and his wife Anne had three kids together; Kristine, Michael, and Daniel. Together they have seven grandchildren. Wollman is survived by his wife and three children.

