Judge rules trial needed to revoke Wholestone permits

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The next chapter in the battle over a proposed pork processing plant in Sioux Falls will likely take place at the ballot box.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled that a trial would be necessary in order to rescind permits that have already been granted by the City of Sioux Falls.

The hearing stems from plans by Wholestone Farms to build a $500 million processing plant near I-229 and Benson Road. The company has already received several permits to build a butcher shop on the land, with plans for expansion.

Wednesday’s ruling comes one week after the judge paused permits for the project, saying that the city may have violated state law by issuing the permits ahead of next month’s election.

Sioux Falls voters will decide on an ordinance that would ban future slaughterhouses in city limits.

It’s unclear when a trial to potentially revoke the permits would happen, but it would be sometime after the election. If voters decide against the ordinance change, no trial would be needed, and the project would move ahead as planned.

According to the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce website, the city is scheduled to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Wholestone Farms butcher shop on Tuesday.

