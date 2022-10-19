Narrow color variety and yield impact corn palace murals

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Mitchell Radio Group, this year’s drought has impacted the aesthetics of Mitchell’s most famous tourist attraction.

The Corn Palace’s outside murals will not be changed this year due to a lack of usable corn, according to Corn Palace Director Doug Greenway.

“Our quantity was going to be 25% of what it should be, or would normally be. As an example, he picked the black corn, which we use a lot of, and normally 12-15 bins, and we have three bins of black, and all of the other colors are similar,” said Greenway. “So 25-30% of our normal yield of the corn, so we knew then that we were not going to be able to do all of the murals on the corn palace for our 2023, which is our famous South Dakotans theme.”

Greenway said they would do as much of the repairs as the corn supply would allow and try to finish a mural from the current theme, which is Under The Big Top.

Greenway says they had an idea earlier this summer that there may be issues arising with the state of the change in weather for the region and the sensitivity of the corn.

“At the end of July we had that week of strong winds and hot, hot temperatures, and the corn was germinating or tasseling, right? And we knew, oh this isn’t good because our corn palace corn is a lot like sweet corn, where its a shorter day corn than some of the farmer corn, and the other thing is that you know the peel corn farmers use has been designed to be drought tolerant and insect tolerant and things like that. Our corn palace corn is not, so it’s really at the mercy of the elements and the rain that we get.”

Weather permitting, the Famous South Dakotans theme will be used in the 2024 murals, including portraits of Billy Mills, Mike Miller, Wild Bill Hickok, Bob Barker, Laura Ingalls Wilder, and several others.

