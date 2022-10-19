New owners to convert Pierre’s old City Hall into commercial space

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the City of Pierre say the new owners of the old City Hall are planning to transform the space into a commercial lot.

A press release from the City of Pierre says with unanimous commission action, the City transferred the old City Hall property and the corner of Chapelle St. and Dakota Ave. to the Pierre Economic Development Corp. (PEDCO). The old City Hall lot and surrounding area will convert into a commercial space that will house a hotel, apartment complex, and retail building.

“Because PEDCO is an economic development entity, we’re allowed to transfer city-owned property to them, and they are allowed to then sell that property to the developer,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “Once the developer closes on the property, PEDCO will turn the proceeds over to the City.”

The developer is Hegg Companies, a Sioux Falls real estate development company. In 2019, Hegg responded to the City’s request for a qualified developer to present a plan to redevelop the old City Hall space.

“My vision was to develop that entire site to enhance and revitalize the downtown area,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “Hegg answered in a big way! Their plan will absolutely maximize that prime space and give a big boost to our business district.”

The redevelopment plan was made public by Mayor Harding and Hegg Companies in May. Since then, the City has vacated one block of Chapelle Street between Sioux and Dakota Avenues. That allows the new development to expand from Highland Avenue on the west to the alley located east of Chapelle Street. Demolition of old City Hall is expected to begin this year.

