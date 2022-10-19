Slowly warming up

Avera Medical Minute
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It looks like we should start to warm up on today with highs in the 50s and 60s around the region. We’ll see some more cloud cover around for Thursday with highs in the 60s for everyone. By Friday, there will be plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday is looking like a fantastic day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s! Sunday is looking nice, too. We’ll be in the 60s and 70s around the region.

Our next opportunity for rain will come Sunday night and into Monday ahead of a strong area of low pressure. This will not only bring rainfall Sunday night and throughout Monday, but it will cool us back down to the 40s for highs next week and increase the wind throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week before it exits next Tuesday.

