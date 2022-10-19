Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Slowly Warming up

70s by this Weekend
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It looks like we should start to warm up on today with highs in the 50s and 60s around the region. We’ll see some more cloud cover around for Thursday with highs in the 60s for everyone. By Friday, there will be plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday is looking like a fantastic day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s! Sunday is looking nice, too. We’ll be in the 60s and 70s around the region.

Our next opportunity for rain will come Sunday night and into Monday ahead of a strong area of low pressure. This will not only bring rainfall Sunday night and throughout Monday, but it will cool us back down to the 40s for highs next week and increase the wind throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week before it exits next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’d like to know how they’re pursuing this crime. I need it’s not brushed under the rug,” said...
One month after shooting in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter hold newborn twins Emma and Julia Meehan.
Mom in labor finds out delivery nurses have same names as twin newborns
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
(South Dakota Lottery)
Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased ticket in Mitchell

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer Days Ahead
tue
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update
Warmer for Wednesday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast