Summer collegiate baseball returns to Pierre inn 2023 as Oahe Zap

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There will be a summer wooden bat baseball team in Pierre afterall next summer in place of the Trappers after the Expedition League dissolved. The Oahe Zap will play all of their home games at Hyde Stadium.

The nickname Zap was chosen because of the Oahe Dam powerhouse and it’s also meant to represent all of central South Dakota. Team colors will be navy, powder blue, bright yellow and white... Sounds like the Chargers NFL colors which would be electric.

Jackson Bruce wanted to make sure baseball stayed in the Capitol City. ”And for the people who have latched on to it I think it’s been a good thing for them and a good thing for the community. So I think it’s important to keep having a team that can stay here in town and be a team for everyone here to root for.”

We’ll know more very soon as to what league the Zap will be a part of. Watch for their new web site for ticket information.

