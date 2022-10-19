Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tuesday’s HS Volleyball recap as O’Gorman and Harrisburg are victorious

Knights roll, Tigers rally
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights are back in the top spot in Class “AA” and Tuesday night they showed why with a 3-0 win over 5th-ranked Lincoln.

But it was much closer at the SF Christian gym where the top team in Class “A” hosted the #3AA Harrisburg Tigers. The Chargers were the better team for the first three sets winning twice.

But the Tigers roared back to force a tie-breaker winning the 4th set and then taking the tie-breaker 15-12 in an exciting match.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’d like to know how they’re pursuing this crime. I need it’s not brushed under the rug,” said...
One month after shooting in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death
The suspect, 37-year-old Kevin Smith, is being held without bond. He faces one count of grand...
Deputy saves kids from stolen truck: ‘I’m glad I was there’
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash

Latest News

Castlewood volleyball team bouncing back from May tornado that hit the high school gym
Castlewood volleyball players/coach talk about the challenge of recovering from the May tornado
Summer baseball will return to Hyde Stadium in 2023 with Oahe Zap
Summer collegiate baseball returns to Pierre inn 2023 as Oahe Zap
Summer baseball will return to Hyde Stadium in 2023 with Oahe Zap
Oahe Zap will play summer baseball in Pierre in 2023
Harrisburg rallies and O'Gorman sweeps in Tuesday night HS Volleyball
OG sweeps and Harrisburg rallies in volleyball Tuesday night