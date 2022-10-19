Tuesday’s HS Volleyball recap as O’Gorman and Harrisburg are victorious

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights are back in the top spot in Class “AA” and Tuesday night they showed why with a 3-0 win over 5th-ranked Lincoln.

But it was much closer at the SF Christian gym where the top team in Class “A” hosted the #3AA Harrisburg Tigers. The Chargers were the better team for the first three sets winning twice.

But the Tigers roared back to force a tie-breaker winning the 4th set and then taking the tie-breaker 15-12 in an exciting match.

