WATCH LIVE: Minnesota Gubernatorial Debate

Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.(KTTC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is hosting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen as they go head to head in a televised debate Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The debate will also be broadcast on Gray Television stations across the region.

It will also livestream on kttc.com.

Both Walz and Jensen will face a panel of journalists representing TV stations in Rochester, Mankato, Duluth and Fargo.

MORE INFO: https://www.kttc.com/2022/10/18/tonight-gov-walz-scott-jensen-face-off-mn-gubernatorial-debate/

