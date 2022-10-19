WATCH LIVE: Minnesota Gubernatorial Debate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is hosting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen as they go head to head in a televised debate Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The debate will also be broadcast on Gray Television stations across the region.

It will also livestream on kttc.com.

Both Walz and Jensen will face a panel of journalists representing TV stations in Rochester, Mankato, Duluth and Fargo.

MORE INFO: https://www.kttc.com/2022/10/18/tonight-gov-walz-scott-jensen-face-off-mn-gubernatorial-debate/

