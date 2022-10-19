Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

World’s heaviest bony fish discovered, weighs 3 tons

Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale...
Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale dynamometer, given its hefty size.(AtlanticNaturlalist.org via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The heaviest bony fish was discovered in the Azores Archipelago, in Portugal.

The giant, 3-ton sunfish was found dead, floating near Faial Island in December, but the details of the discovery were just published by the Journal of Fish Biology.

Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale dynamometer, given its hefty size.

The bony fish has been buried in the natural park of Faial Island.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
“I’d like to know how they’re pursuing this crime. I need it’s not brushed under the rug,” said...
One month after shooting in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter hold newborn twins Emma and Julia Meehan.
Mom in labor finds out delivery nurses have same names as twin newborns
(South Dakota Lottery)
Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased ticket in Mitchell
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Brittney Griner spends 32nd birthday in Russian prison
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication.
FDA panel backs removal of unproven pregnancy drug
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota
Narrow color variety and yield impact corn palace murals
Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming areas of Ukraine as part of Russia during a...
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine