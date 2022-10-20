Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen native Josh Heupel talks about the excitement after Tennessee’s win over Alabama

Volunteers remain unbeaten under 2nd year coach Josh Heupel who grew up in Aberdeen
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, TN (Dakota News Now) -Did you happen to catch Saturday’s Tennessee upset in Knoxville when Aberdeen native Josh Heupel coached the Vols to an amazing 52-49 win over Alabama on a last second field goal in an amazing game...

Watching the end on TV was fun. But the environment at Tennessee was amazing. ”Man what an unbelievable scene as that thing ends and I’m running our into the middle of the field and you can see the swarm of orange coming down. The Orange Out tonight was phenomenal but the energy from our fans, the student body and the entire stadium. It was electric man,” says Heupel.

Josh has his team in contention to make the playoffs and even win a national title in his second year with the Vols. And the fever is definitely back for Tennessee football where there is plenty of tradition from years past.

