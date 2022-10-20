AJ Plitzuweit healthy and happy to be back with teammates at USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last week it was media day for the USD basketball teams and it’s so good to see AJ Plitzuweit back on the floor for the Coyotes. It’s his 5th year in college but due to injuries and COVID, he still has 3 seasons left to play for the guys in Vermillion.

And no-one is more excited than the Augustana transfer to finally be back with his teammates. ”Like you know, I’ve been out almost a year and a half now, so it just feels good to be out there. I can’t even put it into words how excited I am each and every day to go to practice with the guys I haven’t been with in a long time,” says Plitzuweit.

The Coyotes have missed his great shooting and overall play the last two seasons after that devastating ankle/leg injury that had you wondering if he’d be able to play again.

