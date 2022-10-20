Avera Medical Minute
Avera Medical Minute: Breast Cancer Awareness month and what to know

By Sam Wright
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From October 1 to Halloween, health experts, families, and those affected by breast cancer are raising awareness. This is also a great time to schedule an annual screening to stay ahead of the disease. Physician assistant Kaci Park, with Avera Medical Group Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care, says about 1/8 women in the U.S. can have a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

Patients should look out for changes in the breast like lumps, even though they are usually visible only through imaging. “That imaging is really important to catch any of those things that can be picked up in subtle changes from year to year,” Park said. She also says tackling the issue together and going in a group can help make it more attainable. Risk factors associated with breast cancer include age and not maintaining a healthy BMI.

