Car burst into flames west of Vermillion, no injuries reported

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Vermillion Fire Department, dispatchers were called to help extinguish a car on fire.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 4 p.m. on SD Highway 50. The first responding personnel found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch. Authorities closed the Highway 50 Business route for 1.5 hours and stayed on the scene for over two hours, ensuring the fire would not re-ignite in the high-voltage battery. No injuries were reported in this incident, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The remaining car parts were towed from the road after they cooled.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded with four apparatus, two support vehicles, and 12 personnel.

Vermillion Fire EMS Department – 4 Apparatus / 2 Support Vehicles / 12 Personnel South Dakota Highway Patrol(Vermillion, SD Fire EMS Department)

