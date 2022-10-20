Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal accident in the region this week. Authorities say one person died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls.

A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, around 9 p.m., a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th st. when it failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse that was northbound on South Dakota Highway 11.

The 64-year-old female driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The 53-year-old female driver of the Traverse sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported via ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. The 44-year-old male passenger in the Traverse received minor injuries. All three people involved were wearing seatbelts.

Names of the three people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

