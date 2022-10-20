Getting Warmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see a few clouds roll through the region today, but overall, we should see a good amount of sunshine. highs will be in the 60s and 70s for everyone. The wind should stay pretty light, too. Overnight, we’ll drop down into the 30s and 40s for low. Friday is looking just as nice with highs in the 60s!

This weekend is looking great! Saturday is looking like a fantastic day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s! Sunday is looking nice, too. We’ll be in the 60s and 70s around the region. The wind will start to pick up a bit over the weekend.

Our next opportunity for rain will come Sunday night and into Monday ahead of a strong area of low pressure. This will not only bring rainfall Sunday night and throughout Monday, but it will cool us back down to the 40s for highs next week and increase the wind throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week before it exits next Tuesday. As a result, a few snowflakes will be possible Monday night into Tuesday especially in northeastern South Dakota. We’ll monitor these trends.

