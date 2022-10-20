Kidz-N-Coats annual giveaway preparing for biggest year yet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kidz-N-Coats started over 13 years ago thanks to a child giving away his coats to his classmates in need, his parents then noticed the need for a coat giveaway and began buying new coats for kids in the community.

The coat giveaway has grown every year since then as this year the local non-profit plans to hand out over a thousand brand-new coats to kids from around the area.

”They get something new it’s not a hand me down its not something else that is owned before so that’s something that’s really important to us that they get that extra love where it’s something that is all theirs,” organizer Teresa Blauwet said.

All of the coats were bought with funds raised at August’s Kidz-N-Coats Annual Golf Tournament.

Isaac Schmeling has helped organize the annual coat drive for many years and while it is always a lot of hard work smelling says it is definitely worth it.

”Every year when we get started we always think is this going to be worth it? But by the end of it, when you see that child who you have the opportunity to put a coat on and to see their smile and know the difference you’re making, it makes everything worth it,” Schmeling said.

The group is aiming to give away all of their by making the process extremely easy for families in need in the area.

”The only thing we ask is that people come with their kids. We want to make sure that they try on the coat, make sure the zippers are working and we want to make sure that in 2-3 weeks it is not all of a sudden the coats are too small for them,” Schmeling said.

The annual coat giveaway will be held Friday 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the downtown library parking lot.

