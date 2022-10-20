Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Harrisburg vs. O’Gorman football game

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg football team will take on O’Gorman, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 6 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo radio hosts hits up the town, meets SDSU coach
NDSU fan makes good on bet to move to Brookings after SDSU win
Police Lights
Sixteen-year-old died in pickup vs. semi-truck crash north of Ethan
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
Sanford Health Logo
Sanford CEO says health system will eliminate an undisclosed number of non-clinical positions

Latest News

SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award goes to Sturgis, artist Travis Sorenson for his...
Sturgis artist wins SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award
Hobo Day
South Dakota State University celebrates homecoming tradition Oct. 29
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls
Accident in central Sioux Falls
Police: Man in wheelchair in critical condition after accident involving car