Marshall remains unbeaten and Dawson-Boyd rallied past Minneota in an epic finish

MARSHALL and DAWSON, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Marshall Tigers have their swagger back and it showed Wednesday night when they took care of business right away against Belle Plaine and went on to win the battle of the Tigers 42-0 to improve to 8-0 for the season. Chidi Nwakama broke loose for an 85 yard TD run and their was no looking back after that for the hometown Tigers.

At Dawson-Boyd it was a much different story. It looked like Minneota might win handily when the Vikings took a 14-0 at the half. But in the 4th quarter the Blackjacks made a furious rally. Keegan Wicht to Brayson Baike tied the game at 14. And after a pick by Holt Larson, Wicht rewarded him with the go-ahead touchdown pass. Dawson-Boyd made the 2-point conversion and that would be huge!

Minneota rallied with 44 seconds left to score when Isaac Pohlen hit Zach Fier who stiff-armed his way to the end zone making it 22-20. But the 2-point conversion attempt came up just shy and Dawson-Boyd won a thriller 22-20.

