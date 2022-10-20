Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Marshall remains unbeaten and Dawson-Boyd rallied past Minneota in an epic finish

Tigers roar to 8th straight win and Blackjacks rally to win in epic finish over Minneota
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL and DAWSON, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Marshall Tigers have their swagger back and it showed Wednesday night when they took care of business right away against Belle Plaine and went on to win the battle of the Tigers 42-0 to improve to 8-0 for the season. Chidi Nwakama broke loose for an 85 yard TD run and their was no looking back after that for the hometown Tigers.

At Dawson-Boyd it was a much different story. It looked like Minneota might win handily when the Vikings took a 14-0 at the half. But in the 4th quarter the Blackjacks made a furious rally. Keegan Wicht to Brayson Baike tied the game at 14. And after a pick by Holt Larson, Wicht rewarded him with the go-ahead touchdown pass. Dawson-Boyd made the 2-point conversion and that would be huge!

Minneota rallied with 44 seconds left to score when Isaac Pohlen hit Zach Fier who stiff-armed his way to the end zone making it 22-20. But the 2-point conversion attempt came up just shy and Dawson-Boyd won a thriller 22-20.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
“I’d like to know how they’re pursuing this crime. I need it’s not brushed under the rug,” said...
One month after shooting in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter hold newborn twins Emma and Julia Meehan.
Mom in labor finds out delivery nurses have same names as twin newborns
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
(South Dakota Lottery)
Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased ticket in Mitchell

Latest News

Winner Warriors won't be overconfident despite another perfect regular season
Winner Warriors won’t get overconfident despite another amazing/unbeaten season
Aberdeen native Josh Heupel talks about the excitement after his Tennessee Volunteers beat...
Aberdeen native Josh Heupel talks about the excitement after Tennessee’s win over Alabama
AJ Plitzuweit is healthy and happy to be back with his USD teammates
AJ Plitzuweit healthy and happy to be back with teammates at USD
October 19th Plays of the Week
October 19th Plays of the Week