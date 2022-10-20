Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

NOAA releases outlook for upcoming winter season

NOAA logo
NOAA logo(KTUU)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While we are still roughly two months away until the first day of winter, colder days are ahead and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, released their outlook for the upcoming winter season.

The outlooks run from December through February, which is considered meteorological winter.

NOAA is predicting the winter will favor a La Nina weather pattern.

Temperature outlooks show the southwestern states, the gulf coast and east coast will favor above average temperatures while cooler than average temperatures are favored across the northwestern states east towards the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes.

(NOAA)

As far as precipitation goes, the southwestern states and most of the southern states and southern plains will trend drier than average while above average precipitation favors the northwestern states and the Great Lakes.

(NOAA)

In our area, the forecast looks to trend cooler than average with an equal chance of above or below average precipitation, but keep in mind that it could sway in one direction or another.

One other thing to make note of is the drought outlook indicates the ongoing drought conditions in our area will continue and potentially even worsen.

Drought conditions are expected to continue or worsen throughout the winter months for much of...
Drought conditions are expected to continue or worsen throughout the winter months for much of the Lower 48(NOAA)

You can click here for more complete details on the winter outlook.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo radio hosts hits up the town, meets SDSU coach
NDSU fan makes good on bet to move to Brookings after SDSU win
Police Lights
Sixteen-year-old died in pickup vs. semi-truck crash north of Ethan
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
Sanford Health
Sanford CEO sends email to employees explaining layoffs
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

Jamie Smith makes campaign promise regarding nursing home crisis
Rep. Jamie Smith makes campaign promise regarding state nursing home crisis
Jamie Smith makes campaign promise regarding nursing home crisis
Jamie Smith makes campaign promise regarding nursing home crisis
(Photo by Madison Adams)
Avera Medical Minute: Breast Cancer Awareness month and what to know
Avera Medical Minute: Breast Cancer Awareness month and what to know