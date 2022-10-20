NSU students and One-Legged Pheasant Brewery create new ‘Alpha Lager’

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Alpha Lager is the newest local brew in Aberdeen, and it’s the product of a partnership between Northern State University and One-Legged Pheasant Brewery.

The idea to create an official NSU beer has been in the works for years.

”We were charged in the Dean role, in the supervisory role, by the foundation to look for revenue-generating opportunities. So, this is one that popped to my mind from a previous conversation that happened years ago between Dave and I,” said Dr. Alyssa Kiesow, the Dean of the NSU College of Arts and Sciences.

With the help of Northern State biochemistry students and faculty this summer, One-Legged Pheasant was able to produce the Alpha Lager.

”So, what we’re looking for here is an American-style lager, easy to drink, nice malty front and a real clean finish. Good for that everyday, mowing the lawn, watching football, whatever,” said One-Legged Pheasant head brewer and founding member, Dave Welling.

The Alpha Lager is sold at One-Legged Pheasant and at Northern State football games. Welling says the beer has sold out at both games it has been offered at so far.

Welling says that the Alpha Lager will be available to purchase at Kessler’s grocery within a week. Currently, the beer is being canned by hand.

“Right now, we’re putting them in cans one at a time, but hopefully soon, we’ll be able to get something a little more automated so we can speed up the process. Hopefully it’ll expand to, you know, pubs and whatever. We’ll give it to anybody that wants to sell it,” said Dr. Jon Mitchell, a professor of biochemistry and biotechnology at NSU who helped create the Alpha Lager.

Dr. Mitchell says creating the Alpha Lager was a great learning experience for his students.

”I think one of the big things about working with Dave and One-Legged Pheasant is that it offers the students some hands-on opportunities to spend time in a real-world setting to learn about fermentation,” said Dr. Mitchell.

Senior biochemistry major, Kennedy Davis, says the process also helper her expand her taste in beer.

”I don’t have a whole lot of experience with beer tasting and all that. Just, you know, the college palette of light beers and all that. Now, it’s interesting to see all the different varieties that there are,” said Davis.

Welling says the partnership was also beneficial for his business, and he’s honored One-Legged Pheasant is the official brewery of Northern State University.

“It’s a great partnership all the way around. There’s really no lose here. It’s not only fun, it’s good for our business and it’s good for the community as a whole, right?” said Welling.

The Alpha Lager also gives back to future NSU students and projects. 15% of the total sales from the beer goes toward student scholarships at the NSU College of Arts & Sciences.

”The idea is that pool of money then will generate a continuous scholarship for either a needs-based student or a merit-based student, whether academically or research-wise, because we do want to invest in our students to do cool things like this,” said Dr. Kiesow.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.