October 19th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Football, Soccer and Cross Country
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play #5... It was an incredible defensive effort in the second half in Fargo last Saturday, but this first-half run by Isaiah Davis was our #5 play of the week. That’s 2 straight weeks of Beast Mode runs.

Play #4... How about Ali Bainbridge of Lincoln for play #4. She ran away with the Metro Conference Cross Country title. literally. By 35 seconds!

At #3 it was more Pierre pressure from Lincoln Kienholz who turned a near-sack into a 72 yard scramble for a touchdown in the thrilling 35-30 win over Tea Area for the top spot in 11-AA.

#2 goes to a pair of players who met in the Girls “AA” state soccer championship. Ciara Frank of Aberdeen with the highlights reel leaping save.

And our Athlete of the Week Hailee Christensen with the penalty kick that gave Harrisburg a 2-1 win and the state title.

But the #1 play was a Hail Mary prayer that was answered. Ryan Krog of Elkton Lake Benton against Castlewood with no time left in a tie game. It’s caught by Carson Griffith for the game winner in a wild finish.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

