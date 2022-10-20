Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Man in wheelchair in critical condition after accident involving car

Accident in central Sioux Falls
Accident in central Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a man in a wheelchair was in an accident involving a car. Health officials say the man is currently in “critical condition.”

Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. The 39-year-old driver from Sioux Falls was eastbound, and the man in the wheelchair had left a private drive and was attempting to cross the street heading north.

Clemens says no tickets or citations have been issued as the investigation is ongoing; however, it does not appear that drugs, alcohol, or speed were contributing factors in the accident.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
Fargo radio hosts hits up the town, meets SDSU coach
NDSU fan makes good on bet to move to Brookings after SDSU win
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
Sanford Health Logo
Sanford CEO says health system will eliminate an undisclosed number of non-clinical positions
Police Lights
Sixteen-year-old died in pickup vs. semi-truck crash north of Ethan

Latest News

This year is set to be the local non-profits biggest giveaway yet.
Kidz-N-Coats annual giveaway preparing for biggest year yet
Sanford Health
Sanford CEO sends email to employees explaining layoffs
On Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at 4:09 P.M., the Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched...
Car burst into flames west of Vermillion, no injuries reported
Police Lights
Sixteen-year-old died in pickup vs. semi-truck crash north of Ethan