Police: Man in wheelchair in critical condition after accident involving car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a man in a wheelchair was in an accident involving a car. Health officials say the man is currently in “critical condition.”

Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. The 39-year-old driver from Sioux Falls was eastbound, and the man in the wheelchair had left a private drive and was attempting to cross the street heading north.

Clemens says no tickets or citations have been issued as the investigation is ongoing; however, it does not appear that drugs, alcohol, or speed were contributing factors in the accident.

