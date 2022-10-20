Rep. Jamie Smith makes campaign promise regarding state nursing home crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twelve nursing homes have closed their doors in South Dakota over the past five years.

Less than a month ago, a group of healthcare professionals along with some state representatives gathered in Madison to discuss the specific issues these nursing homes are facing.

“The cost of doing business has gone up significantly on the supply side and on the labor side at a much higher rate than we have seen historically and the payments just haven’t kept up with that,” Doug Ekeren said, the long-term care leader at Avera.

This is why nursing homes are closing at such an alarming rate, and that number could grow in the years to come.

Thursday at the new Santee Sioux Tribal Care center in Flandreau, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith made a campaign promise to try and remedy that problem.

“The state’s data that we have suggests that 27 nursing homes are at risk of closing through 2023,” Rep. Smith said.

Smith’s campaign promise was that if elected, on day one he would create a task force designed to combat the problem.

That task force would be headed by his Lieutenant Governor.

“We will finally confront South Dakota’s long-term care crisis with long-term solutions. Not quick fixes that just shift the problem further down the road,” said Jennifer Keintz, the Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

Rep. Smith adds that’s only one part of the solution.

“The very first thing is people need to vote for Medicaid expansion in the state of South Dakota and that we need to implement that change in the state. I know that has to happen to help. As far as the rest goes, that’s why we want a task force, because you don’t want to do things that aren’t going to help,” Rep. Smith said.

District 15 candidate for the state house, Linda Duba, believes this task force can address the long-term problems.

“We don’t need record surpluses what we do need are roll up our sleeve common sense solutions to fully fund our Medicaid patients in our nursing homes,” Rep. Duba said.

According to Ekeren, the short-term answer is state funding.

“If we’re going to keep facilities open keep access to care and keep having a place where people who need these services to go to. That’s where we’re going to need some help from the state,” Ekeren said.

