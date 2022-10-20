Sanford CEO says health system will eliminate an undisclosed number of non-clinical positions
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health CEO Bill Gassen notified Sanford employees this week that the health system will be eliminating some non-clinical positions within the organization.
It is unclear how many positions will be eliminated or what non-clinical departments will be impacted.
