Sanford CEO says health system will eliminate an undisclosed number of non-clinical positions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health CEO Bill Gassen notified Sanford employees this week that the health system will be eliminating some non-clinical positions within the organization.

It is unclear how many positions will be eliminated or what non-clinical departments will be impacted.

For more on this story, read this SiouxFalls.Business report.

