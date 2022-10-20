Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanford CEO sends email to employees explaining layoffs

Sanford Health
Sanford Health(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of Sanford, Bill Gassen, sent an email to employees explaining the reason behind the representatives’ efforts to reduce administrative expenses.

Gassen said it was a difficult decision to streamline their leadership structure; however, decision-makers wanted to focus more on advancing the care they provide by cutting back on programs outside its “core mission.” Gassen says some employees have already received other offers, and others have been encouraged to apply for other positions within the company, saying, “We are currently hiring for more than 6,000 positions, mainly in patient-facing roles.”

The changes apparently will not affect patient or resident care in any way.

The full letter sent to employees can be read below.

Sanford Family,

Over the last two years, we have worked to bring renewed focus to our central purpose of delivering exceptional health care. This includes making new investments to advance the care we provide, closing out programs outside our core mission and reducing administrative expenses.

These changes have been driven by our recognition that at the end of every decision is a patient or resident, and that remains our focal point as we move our organization forward.

This week, that work continued as we made the very difficult decision to streamline our leadership structure and simplify operations in a few focused areas. These changes are primarily in non-clinical areas and will not adversely impact patient or resident care in any way.

There’s nothing more important to our organization than our people. It is never easy to say goodbye to valued colleagues, and we deeply appreciate the contributions these employees have made to Sanford Health.

We are doing all we can to support affected colleagues and want to keep them in the Sanford Family. Many have received immediate offers for new jobs and others have been encouraged to apply for open positions across the organization. We are currently hiring for more than 6,000 positions, mainly in patient-facing roles.

Looking ahead, we are focused on strategically managing our business in ways that advance patient and community health while remaining committed to being a premier employer in the region for decades to come. This is all part of a planful effort to strengthen our focus on the patients, residents and families we care for.

I know you may be feeling the loss of co-workers and friends through this process. Please continue to take care of yourself and each other.

I have never been more confident in our future and the outstanding people of Sanford Health. Thank you for all you do every day to bring health and healing to our communities.

With gratitude,

Bill Gassen

Bill Gassen, President & CEO of Sanford

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
Sanford Health Logo
Sanford CEO says health system will eliminate an undisclosed number of non-clinical positions
File - Police lights
Fatal SUV vs semi-truck collision near Wallace
“I’d like to know how they’re pursuing this crime. I need it’s not brushed under the rug,” said...
One month after shooting in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death

Latest News

This year is set to be the local non-profits biggest giveaway yet.
Kidz-N-Coats annual giveaway preparing for biggest year yet
On Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at 4:09 P.M., the Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched...
Car burst into flames west of Vermillion, no injuries reported
Police Lights
Sixteen-year-old died in pickup vs. semi-truck crash north of Ethan
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Mammogram reminder during Breast Cancer Awareness Month