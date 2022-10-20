Avera Medical Minute
SDSU and Fernson create premium beer sporting school colors and mascot

SDSU teamed up with Fernson to create premium 'Ears Up' beer
SDSU teamed up with Fernson to create premium ‘Ears Up’ beer(South Dakota State University)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University partnered with a local brewing company, Fernson, to create a premium beer sporting the school’s colors and jackrabbit mascot.

An easy-drinking and smooth premium beer with 5% alcohol by volume, “Ears Up,” will be available in the Brookings market starting Tuesday, as well as the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium for the Jackrabbits’ Hobo Day game against Indiana State, Oct. 29., according to the school’s website GoJacks.Com.

Ears Up will also become available in the Sioux Falls market in the following weeks, as well as Rapid City and the Black Hills region, Mitchell, Watertown, Huron, Aberdeen, Pierre, and more.

