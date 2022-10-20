Sioux Falls Police ask people to avoid the area of W. 12th and S. Hawthorne due to injury accident investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is currently investigating an injury accident near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

The crash happened around 7:30 Wednesday evening.

The investigation closed West 12th Street between Hawthorne and West Avenue.

More information is expected at Thursday’s police briefing.

