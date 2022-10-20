Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Police ask people to avoid the area of W. 12th and S. Hawthorne due to injury accident investigation

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is currently investigating an injury accident near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

The crash happened around 7:30 Wednesday evening.

The investigation closed West 12th Street between Hawthorne and West Avenue.

More information is expected at Thursday’s police briefing.

Stay with Dakota News Now for updates on this Developing Story.

