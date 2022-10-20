Sixteen-year-old died in pickup vs. semi-truck crash north of Mitchell

ETHAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported another fatal collision with a semi-truck in the region, the second this week. This time it was a 16-year-old who died.



A preliminary report shows crash a 2008 Ford-250 pickup was in the wrong lane driving southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when it collided with a northbound 2018 Kenworth Construction T800 semi-truck and trailer. The enclosed trailer contained cabinets.



The 16-year-old male driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old male driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Mitchell hospital. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released, pending notification of family members. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.



South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.





