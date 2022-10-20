Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death.

The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Palacio was serving a sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Roberts County.

The press release says officials suspect this may be a case of suicide.

