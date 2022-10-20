Sturgis artist wins SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award goes to Travis Sorenson from Sturgis for his sculpture “Elk.”

“We are grateful to each participating artist, every person who voted for their favorite piece, and the City of Sioux Falls for their support of our mission to bring art to the people. We can’t wait to see this gorgeous piece on permanent display in our community,” says Regan Smith, SculptureWalk Board President.

The winning sculpture is created using recycled stainless steel and copper and depicts a mounted elk bust.

“I would like to say I am very honored and thankful to have the privilege of getting one of my sculptures installed in the city of Sioux Falls,” says Sculptor Travis Sorenson.

People’s Choice voting was open to the public through Sept. 30. Each year’s winning sculpture is purchased by the City of Sioux Falls and added to the community’s collection of public art.

“The Visual Arts Commission board proudly supports this year’s SculptureWalk People’s Choice Award recipient, Travis Sorenson. We look forward to including Sorenson’s “Elk” sculpture in the City’s permanent collection,” says Joe Schaeffer, Visual Arts Commission Chair.

In addition to this award, Sorenson won a 2021 Best of Show Award for his sculpture “Maximus Moose,” a 2019 Best of Show Award for his sculpture “Cimarron,” a 2018 Best of Show Award for his sculpture “Horse,” and a 2017 Best of Show Award for his sculpture “Whirlwind of Life.” SculptureWalk’s Best of Show winners represent the best-of-the-best sculptures as judged on artistic merit and creativity.

Voting for the People’s Choice sculpture

Voting for the People’s Choice sculpture was easier than ever this year with our new digital voting feature. People also could vote using the printed ballot available in this exhibit’s brochure. Of this year’s 500 total votes, 294 were submitted digitally.

The winning sculpture will remain on its pedestal in front of the Carpenter Building in downtown Sioux Falls (221 S. Phillips Ave.) into the spring. The Visual Arts Commission, in coordination with the City of Sioux Falls, will then place the sculpture in a more permanent location for all to enjoy.

Watch for more details coming soon regarding an upcoming contest to name the “Elk”!

SculptureWalk is accepting donations online at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Donate, if you would like to donate to the local art initiatives.

