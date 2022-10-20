Union Gospel Mission partners with Cricket Wireless to offer free phones

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Union Gospel Mission is partnering with Cricket Wireless to help provide free phones to those who may not have access.

This has been done through a variety of events hosted by the Union Gospel Mission

And with no hidden fees or costs, cricket wireless wants to help improve communication between those in the Sioux Falls community, particularly those needing assistance.

“What it is, is free phones, free service if you qualify under and programs, we can get you applied and once we get you applied, we give you the free phone, free service. so, it’s unlimited text and calling and it’s 5gs of data every month,” said Kristene Jensen, Cricket Wireless marketing manager.

Marketing development director for the Union Gospel Mission, Elly Heckel says it only made sense to get involved and help raise the awareness.

“We have a lot of individuals we serve, men, women, who need phones for job service, they need phones for their programs that they’re in at the mission. so, it makes sense for us to partner with people like cricket wireless and other organizations so we can get them the phones,” said Elly Heckel, Union Gospel Mission marketing director.

They say this is the next step to help people get back on their feet.

“You need the phone to be able to call your family, you need it for a job, if you’re trying to apply for other programs, you need to have a contact number to get back to you,” said Jensen.

And while anyone receiving assistance can go into cricket wireless and get the free phone, they say events like the block party, and the one tomorrow helps to involve more people.

“We do have outside opportunities where they can go to the store and just sign up as well, but the events bring a better outcome for us. The larger the event the better the outcome,” said Jensen.

Both Union Gospel Mission and Cricket Wireless say they are looking for more organization in the Sioux Falls area to get involved.

The event goes from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm tomorrow at the Union Gospel Missions’ men’s center dayroom.

You can get a free phone and service if you qualify.

