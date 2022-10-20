Avera Medical Minute
Winner Warriors won’t get overconfident despite another amazing/unbeaten season

Warriors head into post season with another perfect record
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Winner Warriors are riding an incredible win streak. But I’m not sure any one of the 17 teams that has made it to the Dome in November has been better than this year’s squad. They proved that 2 weeks ago with a 46-12 win over top-ranked West Central of 11-A and they were equally impressive in Mount Vernon last Friday against #3 in 11-B.

You might think this constant success would lead to overconfidence... But head coach Trent Olson doesn’t think his leaders will let that happen.

Winner Football Coach Trent Olson says, ”Well we’ve been blessed with really good senior classes and we’ve been losing good senior classes, but when you’re in a good program you should lose a good senior class every year. These guys are really good leaders. They are hard workers and they haven’t taken anything for granted. They go out every week and practice and try to earn it and hope that pays off on Friday night.”

And this week it’s Thursday night... Don’t expect for that win streak to end soon. The Warriors have earned the home field throughout the playoffs which makes them even harder to beat.

