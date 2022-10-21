Augustana University announces 41st Annual Artists of the Plains Show starting Oct. 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University’s Center for Western Studies sponsored the 41st Annual Artists of the Plains Show, which will showcase students’ work as well as artists across the region starting Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30.

More than 30 artists from across the region, including Augustana students, will have their artwork on display and for sale at the 41st Annual Artists of the Plains Show is hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn (201 E. 8th Street) in downtown Sioux Falls. The show is free and open to the public on Friday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a reception and awards program at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, the show is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a press release from the University, the public will have a chance to meet one-on-one with area artists, including both well-established and up-and-coming artists. The featured art ranges in media include oil, acrylic, watercolor, 2D/3D mixed media, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, and photography. The Center for Western Studies offers cash awards to first and second-place winners in the following categories: 2-Dimensional Best of Show and 3-Dimensional Best of Show.

Artists taking part in the show include:

• John Behler

• Bryan Bortnem

• Bonnie Brahms

• August Brown

• Gerald Collogan

• Virigina Coudron

• Russ Duerksen

• Rodger Ellingson

• Jess Elofson

• Alexa Ensz

• Jerry Fogg

• Sharon Gray

• Eileen Hall Binkley

• Susan Hartenhoff Haygood

• Sonja Hernandez

• Brad Kringle

• Daron Kruger

• Carol Lundeen

• Donald Montileaux

• Rose Neuharth

• Jason Pfitzer

• James Pollock

• Carly Rickenbaugh

• Gisel Robinson

• Mrg Simon

• Marian Sprecher

• Johnny Swatek

• Doris Symens-Armstrong

• Paul and Linda Szabo

• Judy Thompson

• Jennifer White

