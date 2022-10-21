Avera Medical Minute
Brentford woman identified in Tuesday’s fatal crash

Police Lights File
Police Lights File(KCTV5 News)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT
WALLACE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -  A Brentford woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday morning in the SUV vs. semi-truck crash that occurred near Wallace.

Preliminary crash information from the Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20, and crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an eastbound 2019 Kenworth Semi-tractor and trailer. That section of Highway 20 was closed to traffic for about five hours.

Jacklyn Fortin, the 32-year-old driver of the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her seatbelt use is under investigation.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

