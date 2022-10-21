Avera Medical Minute
Business owner touts TikTok as pivotal tool

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It can often send people down a rabbit hole of videos for hours on end, but TikTok has also become a strong tool for marketing. Adding something as simple as a viral song can boost interactions and reach a larger audience, and even artists with musical talent are making songs that could be part of that next trendy video. Luke Lintz, co-owner of HighKey Enterprises LLC, focuses on capitalizing on this form of social media marketing. He explained how to make the popular app work for you and your business goals.

