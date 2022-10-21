Avera Medical Minute
Car crash kills three young men, injures one in Oelrichs

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OELRICHS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities reported three young men died, and another was seriously injured in a single-car crash in southwest South Dakota.

Preliminary crash information from the Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2019 Chevy Spark was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 Thursday morning east of Oelrichs when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest in the west ditch.

The report shows three young men were pronounced dead at the scene, including two 26-year-olds and one 25-year-old. The other occupant, 26, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Names of the four men involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

