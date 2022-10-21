Avera Medical Minute
Fire destroys property displacing family of four in Vermillion

According to the City of Vermillion press release, a fire broke out at a residence that...
According to the City of Vermillion press release, a fire broke out at a residence that consumed the property and two animals while displacing the family who lived there.(City of Vermillion)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the City of Vermillion’s press release, a fire broke out at a residence that consumed the property and two animals, displacing the family who lived there.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched to a fire in northeast Vermillion on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at 4:39 p.m. Arriving personnel found heavy smoke and flames spewing from the back of the structure and after a primary search, responders quickly extinguished the visible flames. Units were on scene for 3 hrs. and 18 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

All occupants of the home had been safely evacuated except for two animals who died. The building sustained major damages. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family of four displaced by the fire.

Mutual aid from Gayville, Wakonda, Yankton, and Elk Point Fire Departments was requested, and one emergency responder sustained minor injuries.

