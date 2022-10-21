FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 9 (10-20-22)
Featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s playoff time for some, the regular season finale for others, and a special edition of Football Friday on Thursday for all! Click on the video viewer for all the action, results and FUN from Week 9 featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota:
-Roosevelt @ Jefferson
-Harrisburg @ O’Gorman
-Lincoln @ Aberdeen
-Brandon Valley @ Washington
-Pierre @ Douglas
-Dell Rapids @ Dakota Valley
-SF Christian @ Lennox
11B PLAYOFFS
-Mobridge-Pollock @ Roncalli
-Sioux Valley @ McCook Central/Montrose
9AA PLAYOFFS
-Britton-Hecla @ Howard
-Platte-Geddes @ Hanson
-Kimball/White Lake @ Elkton-Lake Benton
-Viborg-Hurley @ Hamlin
9A PLAYOFFS
-Timber Lake @ Castlewood
-Canistota @ Alcester-Hudson
9B PLAYOFFS
-Potter County @ Sully Buttes
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.