FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 9 (10-20-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s playoff time for some, the regular season finale for others, and a special edition of Football Friday on Thursday for all! Click on the video viewer for all the action, results and FUN from Week 9 featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota:

-Roosevelt @ Jefferson

-Harrisburg @ O’Gorman

-Lincoln @ Aberdeen

-Brandon Valley @ Washington

-Pierre @ Douglas

-Dell Rapids @ Dakota Valley

-SF Christian @ Lennox

11B PLAYOFFS

-Mobridge-Pollock @ Roncalli

-Sioux Valley @ McCook Central/Montrose

9AA PLAYOFFS

-Britton-Hecla @ Howard

-Platte-Geddes @ Hanson

-Kimball/White Lake @ Elkton-Lake Benton

-Viborg-Hurley @ Hamlin

9A PLAYOFFS

-Timber Lake @ Castlewood

-Canistota @ Alcester-Hudson

9B PLAYOFFS

-Potter County @ Sully Buttes

