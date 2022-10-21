Avera Medical Minute
Freaky Friday: Twisted Nightmare Haunted House

We try to hit all of your phobias. fear of clowns, claustrophobia, fear of the dark, just different things that way everybody gets at least a little bit of a scare as they go through the haunted house."
The haunted house began in 2014.
The haunted house began in 2014.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twisted Nightmare Haunted House has been bringing scares to the Sioux Falls area since 2014.

“We try to hit all of your phobias. Fear of clowns, claustrophobia, fear of the dark, just different things that way everybody gets at least a little bit of a scare as they go through the haunted house,” Volunteer David Kading said.

While organizers like Chad Barker love bringing spooks, scares, and entertainment to the area there is one thing they love even more.

”Giving back to the community. We’re a fundraiser for the Fraternal Order of Police and Feeding South Dakota. We gave away $24,000 last year, that was our biggest year yet but we’re expecting this year to be just as big so we’re excited about that,” Volunteer Chad Barker said.

Twister Nightmare is actually two haunted houses in one as you will start in one building and end the tour at the exit of another. Everything seen along the way is put together thanks to the hard work of volunteers.

Freaky Friday
Freaky Friday: Platte Haunted Trail
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota

”Anybody can build a haunted house but it’s the volunteers that come out that make this place come to life. Without them and the enthusiasm that they have, it’s nothing but some dark rooms,” Kading said.

Twisted Nightmare Haunted House runs from 7 p.m. to Midnight, Friday and Saturday as well as Thursday through Saturday, October 27-29.

For more information click here.

