Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Grand Falls Casino employees adopt a highway for Winning Hands Volunteerism Program

Grand Falls Casino employees adopt a highway for Winning Hands Volunteerism Program
Grand Falls Casino employees adopt a highway for Winning Hands Volunteerism Program(Grand Falls Casino)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARCHWOOD, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort employees say they are proud to participate in the casino’s Winning Hands Program, volunteering to clean up debris twice a year on a 4-mile stretch of Highway 9 in rural Lyon County.

According to the company’s press release, more than 30 Grand Falls employees volunteered on Oct. 20 to walk the ditches and collect debris.

“Grand Falls is committed to improving our community through volunteerism and charitable contributions. Our employees embrace this company value by giving their time to our Winning Hands Program,” said Sharon Haselhoff, Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort General Manager and Regional Vice President of Elite Casino and Resorts. “We have great employees that are committed to their community and to putting our company values into action.”

More about the company that owns Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort

Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort is an Elite Casino Resorts property which is an Iowa-based and Iowa-owned company. Elite was founded in Dubuque in 1990 and maintains deep connections to the communities they serve. Elite promotes community volunteerism among its staff and fundraising for charities. Elite partners with nonprofit organizations in each community it operates to improve schools, fire services, and other local needs. Elite believes that building strong ties to the communities is as important as providing a first-class guest experience.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo radio hosts hits up the town, meets SDSU coach
NDSU fan makes good on bet to move to Brookings after SDSU win
NOAA logo
NOAA releases outlook for upcoming winter season
Police Lights
Sixteen-year-old died in pickup vs. semi-truck crash north of Ethan
Sanford Health
Sanford CEO sends email to employees explaining layoffs
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls

Latest News

De acuerdo con la policía, el proyectil entró por la pared de su casa y luego pasó a través de...
Car crash kills three young men, injures one in Oelrichs
According to the City of Vermillion press release, a fire broke out at a residence that...
Fire destroys property displacing family of four in Vermillion
The haunted house began in 2014.
Freaky Friday: Twisted Nightmare Haunted House
Augustana University
Augustana University announces 41st Annual Artists of the Plains Show starting Oct. 28