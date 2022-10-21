Grand Falls Casino employees adopt a highway for Winning Hands Volunteerism Program

LARCHWOOD, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort employees say they are proud to participate in the casino’s Winning Hands Program, volunteering to clean up debris twice a year on a 4-mile stretch of Highway 9 in rural Lyon County.

According to the company’s press release, more than 30 Grand Falls employees volunteered on Oct. 20 to walk the ditches and collect debris.

“Grand Falls is committed to improving our community through volunteerism and charitable contributions. Our employees embrace this company value by giving their time to our Winning Hands Program,” said Sharon Haselhoff, Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort General Manager and Regional Vice President of Elite Casino and Resorts. “We have great employees that are committed to their community and to putting our company values into action.”

More about the company that owns Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort

Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort is an Elite Casino Resorts property which is an Iowa-based and Iowa-owned company. Elite was founded in Dubuque in 1990 and maintains deep connections to the communities they serve. Elite promotes community volunteerism among its staff and fundraising for charities. Elite partners with nonprofit organizations in each community it operates to improve schools, fire services, and other local needs. Elite believes that building strong ties to the communities is as important as providing a first-class guest experience.

