LIVE at 6:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts O’Gorman vs. Washington volleyball

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the O’Gorman vs. Washington volleyball game.

The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 7 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. Tuesday night’s game is the first broadcast of the season. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

