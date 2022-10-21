Avera Medical Minute
Sunny and warm

Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have another absolutely gorgeous day on tap across the region! Highs will be in the 60s for most of us, but we could easily see some 70s for highs along and south of I-90. The wind will be staying light and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Overnight, we’ll drop down into the 40s for lows and we should stay dry.

This weekend is looking great! Saturday is looking like a fantastic day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s! Sunday is looking nice, too. We’ll be in the 60s and 70s around the region. The wind will start to pick up a bit over the weekend.

Our next opportunity for rain will come Sunday night and into Monday ahead of a strong area of low pressure. This will not only bring rainfall Sunday night and throughout Monday, but it will cool us back down to the 40s for highs next week and increase the wind throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week before it exits next Tuesday. As a result, a few snowflakes will be possible Monday night into Tuesday especially in northeastern South Dakota.

