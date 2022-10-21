A warm, breezy weekend ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After start the week on the cold side of things, we’ve warmed up nicely the past few days and that will lead to a warm and breezy weekend across the area.

Friday night will remain quiet with an east to southeast wind at 5-15 mph under a mostly clear to mostly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A weak area of low pressure tracks across the state and a boundary will basically divide the state in half. North of the front we’ll have a partly cloudy sky and a variable wind with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South of there, winds will be southerly with a mainly sunny sky and highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. With the dry conditions, low humidity and somewhat breezy conditions, there will be an elevated risk for fire weather conditions.

Sunday is when things could get interesting. A strengthening area of low pressure will track from Wyoming into the panhandle of Nebraska Sunday before moving northeast Sunday night into Monday. It’ll be warm and breezy ahead of the system with highs in the 70s and 80s. Heading towards Sunday night, there will be some moisture and energy available for some showers and thunderstorms along and east of the James River. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level one severe weather risk for areas along and east of an Ortonville to Sioux Falls to Vermillion line, and as a result, we have declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for these areas. The timing looks to be between 4 PM and 3 AM with gusty winds and hail being the main threats. The severe threat is conditional at this point, as it will depend on the track of the low pressure and how fast it moves through, plus if we can get the ingredients together for severe weather to occur. Be sure to stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we monitor the situation closely. There could be some snow that falls in western South Dakota, but snow chances are very minimal in our area behind the system.

Rain showers will continue into Monday before ending Monday evening, then we will dry out for a few days.

As far as how much rain will fall, the lower totals will be where the center of the low tracks over and the heavier totals will be to the northwest and southeast of the center of the low. It’s plausible some areas could see little to no rain and others could see up to an inch of rain.

