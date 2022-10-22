Central Lyon & West Lyon advance through Iowa 2A Playoffs opening round

ROCK RAP{IDS & Inwood, IA Dakota News Now) - Longtime and bitter Lyon County rivals Central Lyon and West Lyon are moving on in the Iowa 2A State Playoffs.

With competition beginning at 16 campus site, top-seed Central Lyon blasted Iowa Falls-Alden 57-0. Down the highway at Inwood a couple of touchdowns to open the third quarter helped West Lyon distance themselves from Estherville-Lincoln Central 37-26.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from each game!

